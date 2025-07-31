Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Lyricist Rajendra Krishan wrote THIS song inspired by his wife's wet hair after taking bath, became superhit, name is..., film was..

After the release of Shehnai, this particular song proved to be iconic. Rajendra Krishan's song 'Na Jhatko Zulf Se Pani Ye Moti Phut Jayenge', written on his wife's wet hair, is still considered legendary.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 11:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

    There is a story hidden behind the making of every film and song. Every lyricist's approach and style of writing songs are different from one another. Sometimes a lyricist prepares a song quickly, sometimes it takes months for them to do it. One such interesting story is related to 'Na Jhatko Zulf Se Pani Ye Moti Toot Jayenge', which was composed by lyricist Rajendra Krishan for the film Shehnai in 1964. 

    Who was lyricist Rajendra Krishan? 

    Rajendra Krishan used to write songs at lightning speed. It is said that the lyricist was signed by filmmakers about a month in advance because he used to write a song in just half a day while sitting in his bedroom. The music director used to play the tune of the song for him, after which he was asked to write the song in 30 days, out of which he used to spend 29.5 days just having fun, and he used to prepare the song in the remaining half day. 

    How did the Na Jhatko Zulf Se Pani Ye Moti Phut Jayenge song become popular?

    But in the year 1964, when director-producer SD Narang was making the film Shehnai, music composer Ravi gave the task of writing the tune to Rajendra Krishan after composing it. But this time, he faced difficulty in coming up with memorable songs. 

    The song in question was to be created, keeping in mind the romantic moments of the film's lead actors, Biswajeet and Rajshree. So when he was sitting in his bedroom and thinking, his wife came into the room after taking a bath and started wiping her wet hair with a towel. Due to this, water droplets fell on his papers as well. He wrote the famous song 'Na Jhatko Zulf Se Pani Ye Moti Toot Jayenge' inspired by this incident.

    After the release of Shehnai, this particular song proved to be iconic. Rajendra Krishan's song 'Na Jhatko Zulf Se Pani Ye Moti Phut Jayenge', written on his wife's wet hair, is still considered legendary. 

