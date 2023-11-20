Lutt Putt Gaya: Shah Rukh Khan to romance Taapsee Pannu in first track from Dunki? Song to be out on this date

Shah Rukh Khan's first romantic track from Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki to be out on this date.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall the audience once again with his upcoming movie Dunki. After creating a huge buzz with Dunki Drop 1 and the posters, the makers are now all set to release the first track from the movie. While the audience is already intrigued to witness the heartwarming world that Rajkumar Hirani is about to bring with the film, it would definitely be a treat to witness the first melody from the film.

As per a source close to the project, "After Dunki Drop 1 and intriguing posters, the makers are planning to release the first song from Dunki titled Lutt Putt Gaya on 22nd November, the romantic track is a soulful yet fun melody with quirky dance steps that will make everyone groove to the it” Earlier in an interview with India Today, Taapsee Pannu also revealed that she will be romancing with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki and said, "In a Rajkumar Hirani film, if you get to romance Shah Rukh Khan, I will do a passing role in that... as well. What else do you want in life?"

Dunki Drop 1 created a stir on social media. It gave a glimpse into the world full of love, friendship, and nostalgia attached to home. Not only this, the makers also released some interesting posters on social media which gave a glimpse of the world created by Rajkumar Hirani. Now, the makers are all set to kick start the musical journey with the first song, Lutt Putt Gaya gearing up for its release this week.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release this December 2023.