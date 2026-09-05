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Lust Stories 3 OTT release date: Ali Fazal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Vijay Varma-starrer to premiere on Netflix

Lust Stories 3, featuring four short films from Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, will premiere on September 18 on Netflix. The anthology stars Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Vijay Varma, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, and others.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 04:49 PM IST

Lust Stories 3 OTT release date: Ali Fazal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Vijay Varma-starrer to premiere on Netflix
Lust Stories 3 OTT release date
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    The third instalment of Netflix's popular anthology franchise Lust Stories, featuring four short films from filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, will premiere on September 18, the streamer announced on Saturday. Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Lust Stories 3 will explore stories of love, lust, relationships and repressed desire through deeply personal and contemporary lenses, Netflix said in a statement. The anthology boasts an ensemble cast comprising Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Gurfateh Pirzada.

    Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, director, original films, Netflix India, said the franchise has endured because of its ability to reinvent itself with every instalment. "What gives Lust Stories its enduring appeal is its ability to reinvent itself. Each chapter begins with a shared human impulse and arrives at a completely different emotional truth. Here, desire opens a window into power, vulnerability, agency, compromise, and the things people struggle to say aloud," she said. The four filmmakers bring distinct perspectives to the theme while allowing audiences to interpret the relationships through the lens of their own experiences, Kapoor Sheikh added.

    Ronnie Screwvala, producer at RSVP, said the anthology has evolved with every edition while reflecting the changing nuances of relationships and modern intimacy. "With every edition, Lust Stories has challenged conventions by bringing together exceptional filmmakers to tell deeply human stories. Over the years, the anthology has continued to evolve, reflecting the changing nuances of relationships and the many shades of modern intimacy," he said.

    The franchise began with Lust Stories in 2018, which brought together Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar to direct four short films exploring themes of love, intimacy and desire. The anthology went on to earn international recognition and was nominated at the International Emmy Awards.

    Its sequel, Lust Stories 2, released on Netflix in 2023 and featured films directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. Lust Stories 3 has been written by Kiran Rao, Tanaji Dasgupta, Avinash Sampath, Sumukhi Suresh, Shakun Batra, Sameeha Sabnis, Ashwathi Namboodiri, Nitesh Bhatia, Utkarshini Vashishtha and Vishal Bhardwaj. (With inputs from PTI)

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