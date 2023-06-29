Lust Stories 2: R Balki calls his segment starring Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur and Angad Bedi ‘family lust story’

R Balki on his segment in Lust Stories 2

The much-awaited Netflix’s Lust Stories 2 is finally out to entertain the audience. One of the segments in the 4-part anthology is helmed by R Balki and talking about the same, the filmmaker called it a ‘family lust story’.

In an interview with Indian Express, R Balki talked about why he called his segment ‘family lust story’ and said, “I don’t differentiate between men and women, it is from a person’s point of view. It is not from a woman’s point of view or a man’s point of view, it is a point of view. Fundamentally it is just a conversation, it is what I call a ‘U’ rated lust story, it is just simple as that. You can watch it with the whole family, it is a family lust story. You always think of lust stories as raunchy stuff, of course, all that is also beautiful, but we just chose to do this because we felt it was our fun thing to do, to have a talk about things in most families, which they never have. How can a father have a conversation with his daughter if she is sexually compatible with the guy she is seeing? Can any parent ever ask that question? I mean it’s the most important question, it is the basis of their lives.”

Talking about what inspired him for the ‘rib-tickling’ ideas, he said, “It is the way you feel. It is such an obvious thing… it is about common sense. Neena Gupta plays a grandmother in the film and she looks like a very normal grandmother who does puja, she is conservative and traditional. Her thoughts are neither progressive nor conservative; what she is saying is just common sense. There are many reasons why people get married, but the human reason… what else can it be. Just check out before that you are good enough for each other. That question that most parents don’t ask, so it’s her. Who better than that person to ask these questions? She’s seen life.”

In R Balki’s segment in Lust Stories 2, Neena Gupta essays the role of Mrunal Thakur’s grandmother who advises her to take a ‘test drive’ before marriage. The filmmaker’s segment also stars Angad Bedi.

Other than R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Sharma directed other segments in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra. The film is streaming on Netflix.