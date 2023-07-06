Search icon
Lust Stories 2 actress Tillotama Shome has special connection with Bachchan family; here’s how

Here's how Lust Stories 2-fame actress Tillotama Shome is connected to the Bachchan family.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Tillotama Shome is currently grabbing headlines for her recent release, Lust Stories 2. The actress has impressed the audience with her performances in web series like The Night Manager, Delhi Crime, etc, and is currently riding high on success. However, did you know that she is connected to Bachchan Family? 

Well, Tillotama Shome keeps her personal life private and hence very few people know that she is married to Kunal Ross. Kunal’s mother Nita Ross is Jaya Bachchan’s sister and thus he is the nephew of Jaya Bachchan. In this way, Tillotama is the daughter-in-law of Jaya. 

While Tillotama is an actress, her husband is an entrepreneur. Kumal started his career as an advertising professional and later turned into an entrepreneur and started his company The Indian Bean which specializes in the production and making of coffee.

Kunal and Tillotama tied the knot on March 29, 2015, after being in a relationship for 8 years. Their wedding was a lavish affair held according to Bengali traditions and was attended by the Bachchan family. 

Meanwhile, Tillotama made her Bollywood debut with the film Monsoon Wedding in 2001 which received multiple plaudits from critics and audiences. Recently she had 3 back to back releases including The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Anil Kapoor, Tooth Pari, and Lust Stories 2. 

In Lust Stories 2, Tillotama essayed the role of a working woman Ishita who catches her maid having sex in her house. This segment in Netflix's anthology was helmed by Konkana Sen Sharma.

Read Lust Stories 2 review: Konkona barely saves Netflix's lukewarm anthology; Tamannaah-Vijay Varma's chemistry disappoints

 

