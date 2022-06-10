Barfi director Anurag Basu opens up on surviving blood cancer, reveals 'doctors said I had only 2 weeks'

Anurag Basu

Director Anurag Basu is a visionary filmmaker and a courageous person. It is hard to believe that a person who has entertained millions with his feel-good entertainers like Barfi, Ludo, and Jagga Jasoos, was once told that he had only two weeks to live. Recently, Anurag Basu opened up about surviving blood cancer, and his story is an inspiring tale of courage.

In a conversation with Unfiltered with Samdish, Anurag revealed that after making Saaya and Murder he was working on his next, and at that time, he was diagnosed with Blood cancer. Basu further revealed that his health started deteriorating, and after diagnosis, doctors told his family, and colleagues that he won't survive more than 2 weeks. Anurag said, "At that time, Tani (his wife) was 7-month pregnant with Ishana, and she used to struggle in staying close to me." Anurag even added that Ishana was his inspiration to survive. "I was pushing myself for 2 months... so that I could see baby's face. Then after that, I keep pushing myself."

The Murder director also added that "Mahesh Bhatt and Anupam Kher came to see him, and Bhatt saab kept his hand on my head, and he was shivering. That was the moment, I realised... this is serious." Anurag Basu was hospitalised for more than 30 days in Lilavati Hospital, and then he was shifted to Tata Hospital. "After I was shifted to Tata, I was put on the ventilator for weeks, and Dutt saab (Sunil Dutt) helped me in reserving a bed in the hospital." Basu further added that while his treatment was going on, multiple people donated blood to him, "So many people have given blood to me that I don't even remember. Many people came forward to help me."

Even after hospitalization, Basu had to undergo chemotherapy for months. "While shooting Gangster, I was taking chemotherapy. Now, when I see old photos, I see myself wearing masks and all," he laughed. Anurag strongly believed that he got the courage to tackle the disease from his family, and with proper medication, he defeated cancer like a warrior.