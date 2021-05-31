Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she is currently unemployed, hopes to get work after COVID-19 situation improves

Fatima has said that the COVID-19 pandemic situation has left everyone feeling helpless and has requested her fans to get vaccinated.

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh started her career as a child star and appeared in several films, including 'Chachi 420’. She then took a break from the industry and returned to the silver screen with Aamir Khan starter 'Dangal' in 2016.

The actor has now revealed that she is currently unemployed. Fatima had stepped out of her house when she was asked by the paparazzi about her upcoming projects. She said that she hoped to get work once the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves.

She said, “Abhi toh jab Covid thoda kum ho jayega, khatam ho jayega, jaise sab ko kaam milega, waise mujhe bhi milega. Abhi berozgaar baithe hai (Once the pandemic situation improves or goes away, I will get work just like everyone else. Right now, I am unemployed).”

Fatima also requested her fans to take care of themselves and get vaccinated as soon as possible. She said that the pandemic has made everyone left with the feeling of helplessness.

The actor has worked in several films including 'Thugs of Hindostan', 'Bittoo Boss', 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' and 'Ludo' among others. Fatima was last seen in Netflix's anthology of four short films, 'Ajeeb Daastaans’, produced by Karan Johar. The film is a twisted tale of lovers, a struggle for daily life, a calculated friendship and a journey to find solace.