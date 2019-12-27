'Ludo': Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra's film gets a title

Anurag Basu's upcoming directorial is an anthology and has a stellar star cast. The film has Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. The movie is one of the most anticipated films of 2020, and people have been waiting for the title to be announced. Now the film has finally got its name and it's called Ludo.

A while back, Anurag took to his Twitter page and shared the poster of the film featuring the lead actors Abhishek, Rajkummar, Rohit, Aditya and Sanya. He tweeted the post with a caption stating, "Let's Play #Ludo......24th April 2020. @ipritamofficial @juniorbachchan @RajkummarRao @fattysanashaikh #AdityaRoyKapur @TripathiiPankaj @sanyamalhotra07 #RohitSaraf @iamDivyaKhosla #TaniBasu #KrishanKumar #AnuragBasuProductions @TSeries"

Check it out below:

Earlier while talking about working with filmmakers like Anurag, Rajkummar had told DNA After Hrs, "What I’m liking about doing all these films is that I’m adding some new element to my characters. I don’t want people to feel that they have seen this stuff earlier. I’m pushing myself, it’s risky but I’m enjoying it. I’m not just taking it easy, it’s not coming naturally to me, but it’s a lot of fun."

While Aditya shared, "I need to learn how to multitask a little better. A part of why I love making a movie is because I treat my outdoors and my schedules almost like an escape from everyday, mundane life. I’m really happy to be working in all these films."

Ludo is slated to release on April 24, 2020.