Lucky Ali apologises after calling Javed Akhtar 'ugly as f*ck', says lyricist is 'monster' in fresh jab: 'What I meant was...'

Lucky Ali slammed Javed Akhtar after a recently resurfaced clip of the lyricist showed him asking the Hindu community of the country to not be hardliners like the Muslim community.

Veteran artistes Javed Akhtar and Lucky Ali have come at loggerheads. Lucky Ali took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a post recently taking a dig at the legendary lyricist-screenwriter. The issue arose after a recently resurfaced clip of Javed Akhtar shows him asking the Hindu community of the country to not be hardliners like the Muslim community. Javed is known to be a non-believer, and constantly calls out the traditional practises, irrespective of faith, which harm the society. However, his recent remarks seem to have irked people from both the religions.

In the viral old video, Javed can be heard saying, "In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji's murti and speaks, and Hema Malini thinks Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were. As a matter of fact, I'm on record, I'm not just saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said 'Don't become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims.' It's a tragedy."

When the video was shared on X with the caption that read, "Javed Akhtar tells Hindus, 'Don’t become like Muslims. Make them like you. Don’t become like Muslims. It’s a tragedy.' West Bengal Urdu Academy was right in withdrawing its invitation to this shameless bigot masquerading as a wise man", Lucky Ali replied, "Don’t become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as fack." After Ali was trolled, he took to his own timeline and took a fresh jab at Akhtar as he posted, "What I meant was that arrogance is ugly...It was a mistaken communique on my part. Monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyone's monstrosity."

Don’t become like javed akhtar, never original and ugly as fack… — Lucky Ali (@luckyali) October 20, 2025

what I meant was that arrogance is ugly.... it was a mistaken communique' on my part.... monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyones monstrosity....... October 22, 2025

