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Lucknow Fire: Sonu Sood reacts strongly to coaching centre tragedy, says 'we owe these children more than our tears'

On June 22, a massive fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, killing at least 15 people and injuring several others. Shaing an emotional message on his Instagram, Sonu Sood wrote, "A classroom should nurture dreams, not become their final destination."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 10:16 PM IST

Lucknow Fire: Sonu Sood reacts strongly to coaching centre tragedy, says 'we owe these children more than our tears'
Sonu Sood Reacts To Lucknow Fire Tragedy
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Sonu Sood has expressed grief over the horrific fire tragedy in a building in Lucknow that claimed at least 15 lives. Calling the incident heartbreaking, he urged authorities to strengthen safety measures to help prevent such tragedies in the future. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Sood shared an emotional message mourning the loss of young lives in the incident. "A classroom should nurture dreams, not become their final destination. Heartbroken by the Lucknow fire tragedy. So many young lives. So many dreams. Future officers, artists, leaders and changemakers whose journeys ended before they truly began. No words can ease the pain of the families who lost their children. My prayers are with them and with those fighting to recover. We owe these children more than our tears. We owe them safer spaces and stronger safety measures so that such tragedies never happen again," he wrote.

What happened in Lucknow?

On June 22, a massive fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, killing at least 15 people and injuring several others. Most of the victims were young students and staff at an animation coaching centre operating inside the building. Mostly young students who were attending classes at the centre were among the deceased. According to eyewitnesses, panic spread through the building after the blaze broke out, with some occupants attempting to escape through windows and other exits. The building was issued a demolition order in 2016 over unauthorised construction, but the order was revoked less than two months later.

4 accused arrested in the Lucknow fire tragedy

As the victims and their families come to terms with the deadly and shocking episode, the Lucknow Police has arrested four people, including three building owners (Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Prasad Shukla, and Tushank Krishna Jaiswal) and one studio operator (Suresh Kumar Sahu) for alleged negligence and endangering human lives. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar said an FIR has been lodged and further investigation is on. Seperately, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions has also launched a detailed probe into the matter. 

READ | Satish Shah's cousin Arvind Mamania accepts his posthumous Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu

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