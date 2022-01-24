'Lowest phase in my life': Malaika Arora opens up on divorce from Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora has always been quite vocal about her personal life and in a recent interview, she talked about her divorce with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan calling it the 'lowest phase' in her life.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, she shared that she turned to yoga and meditation to sort her life post separation with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. She said, “I can’t be like that because like I said, my decision was going to impact all the lives around me. When I say mine, at the end of the day, we were two people. As a couple, as husband and wife, we together decided that this was what was best. But yes, it was definitely the most difficult, the lowest phase in my life where I probably did turn to a lot of aspects, like yoga, meditation, because I felt that these were outlets that would help me channelise better, that would help me sort whatever upheaval that I was dealing with internally."

In the same interview, Malaika revealed that she even thought about how society would respond and how her 19-year-old son Arhaan Khan would react to the situation. “I went through my personal struggles. I went through separation, I went through having to deal with family pressures, I went through having to deal with how would my child cope with it, how would I cope with it, how would society be, will I be able to work, will I be able to just be myself. All these thoughts went through my head. I think that probably for me was my lowest in life because it was such a huge upheaval in my life and such a change for me to deal with. It was not just me personally, there was family involved, there was my kid involved, there were so many other aspects involved", she added.

For the unversed, Malaika and Arbaaz had tied the knot in 1998 and officially divorced each other in 2017. The couple are now co-parents to their 19-year old son Arhaan Khan. Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, with whom she keeps sharing romantic pictures and videos on her Instagram handle.