Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's son Junaid Khan and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor starred together in the romantic comedy Loveyapa. The film, an official remake of the 2022 Tamil blockbuster Love Today, was released in the cinemas on February 7 and started streaming on JioHotstar from April 4. Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan, who has previously helmed Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Set in Delhi, the story follows the journey of a young couple named Gaurav Sachdeva (Junaid Khan) and Baani Sharma (Khushi Kapoor) who fall in love and decide to get married. However, their lives take a drastic turn when Bani's father, Atul Kumar Sharma (Ashutosh Rana), presents them with a unique challenge: they must exchange their mobile phones. As their secrets begin to unfold, the story takes unexpected twists.

Talking about its OTT release, Junaid said, "It was an exciting script that pulled me out of my comfort zone and it helped me expand my horizon as an actor. Loveyapa has a relatable take on the timeless themes of trust, honesty and love in relationships. I am so glad that it is now streaming on JioHotstar and I hope that more people will have an opportunity to watch it."

Khushi added, "I recall when I was first introduced to the film’s script by Advait, I felt there was a fresh perspective and an instant connection with the script. It’s a chaotic, funny love story that is highly relatable with catchy songs - it’s full on masala. I had a blast working with the cast and crew. With Loveyapa releasing on JioHotstar, I can’t wait for more and more people to watch the film."

Director Advait Chandan shared, "We all set out thinking we're in love and then Loveyapa ho jaata hai. The film is a coming of age story of a couple. And I had an absolute blast making it. I can't wait for it to come to JioHotstar so that a huge audience can watch it."

Produced by AGS Entertainment and Phantom Studios, apart from Junaid and Khushi, Loveyapa also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Aaditya Kulshreshth and Nikhil Mehta in pivotal roles.