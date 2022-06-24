Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora jet off to Paris to ring in Ek Villain Returns actor's birthday

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora/Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will turn 37 on Sunday and to ring in his birthday and make it extra special, he will be spending quality time with his lady love Malaika Arora in Paris. A source close to the actor told IANS, "Arjun hasn't had any time off recently. He has shot for his films back to back and his fitness journey too hasn't allowed him any elbow room to let his hair down. "Arjun will get into heavy promotions for Ek Villain 2 but before that he wants to spend a quiet birthday. He has flown to Paris with Malaika and the two will spend a week together in the most romantic city in the world."

"There are several new exciting films that have also come his way and he will choose some really cool projects soon. So, he is currently in one of the most exciting phases of his career and he is relishing it. He just wanted to go away from the prying eyes and relax and refocus on the task at hand when he comes back to town," the source added.

Arjun and Malaika were papped at the Mumbai airport Thursday evening leaving for Paris. Several pictures and clips of the couple's airport spotting have been doing the rounds. As shutterbugs kept clicking and following them, Arjun quipped, "Bas, event ke liye thodi aaye hai, flight leni hai (We are here to take a flight and not for an event)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. The cast wrapped up shooting last year and the film was earlier supposed to release on July 8, however makers earlier this month postponed the date to July 29.

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun will also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller.