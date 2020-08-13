'Love you mumma': Janhvi Kapoor's heartfelt wish for Sridevi on 57th birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account today and posted a heartfelt wish on her mother Sridevi's 57th birth anniversary. Janhvi posted a black-and-white photo that had her arms around Sridevi, as they smiled for the camera. "I love you, Mumma," the Instagram post read.

Several Bollywood celebs commented on Janhvi's post. Kartik Aaryan commented on her post saying, "Happy birthday to the Legend." Sridevi died in February 2018 after accidentally drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai. She passed away just months before the release of Janhvi’s debut film, Dhadak.

At the International Film Festival of India in 2018, Janhvi had said, "This year brought me both the worst and the best experience of my life. It’s a little strange... Our family is now united, so that is a very big thing for me. But whatever happened that too was very heavy (tragedy). We are still in shock, so we haven’t been able to process it properly," PTI quoted her saying.

"I’m really thankful for all the love that we have received and I got a chance to work, which is a big thing for me. I got a chance to make my parents proud, which is most important for me," she added.

Janhvi's second film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released on Wednesday. Janhvi played the titular role of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian Air Force woman pilot who conducted recce and rescue missions in the 1999 Kargil War. The film also starred Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi.