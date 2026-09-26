Love & War: Vicky Kaushal gives a death stare, wishes to burn Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's bond and warns 'nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahi', fans react

Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to reserved the best for last. Vicky Kaushal's first glimpse from Love & War hints at intensity between him, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt broke the internet with their striking first looks from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, Vicky Kaushal arrived, taking the digital world by storm with his character reveal from the upcoming film. On Saturday, Bhansali Productions dropped the first look of Vicky's character from the world of Love & War, hinting at the intensity and bringing the much-needed conflict in the world of Ranbir and Alia.

In the still poster, we can see Vicky giving a death stare at the camera, expressing his discontent and disapproval. The intensity multiplies as he's seen holding a cigarette in his mouth and a lighter in his hands. The caption with the post establishes Vicky's character trait, which confirms that Vicky's character will surely create a rift between Ranbir and Alia. Vicky is sure: "Nazre milengi, par hatengi nahi."

Here's the first poster of Vicky Kaushal

Netizens react to Vicky Kaushal's first look

As expected, Vicky's character poster went viral in no time, and netizens admit that the makers reserved the best look for last. A netizen wrote, "One of the finest actors of Hindi cinema we have. OUTSTANDING first look." Another netizen wrote, "His dreaded eyes show he's coming to snatch RK Bhaiya's love." One of the netizens wrote, "Wow!!! Stunning poster! Hard to decide which one is the best because Vicky looks so gripping." An internet user wrote, "This is the best poster. There’s so much mystery in his eyes, followed by Ranbir and Alia."

About Love & War

The movie Love and War is based on a period love-triangle setup, and its backdrop is a war. Both male actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, reportedly play Army officers, while Alia plays a central character. In January 2024, the film was announced, and it is Bhansali's most ambitious project. Shooting started in late 2024 and went on for nearly two years.

Ranbir is reuniting with Bhansali after his debut film Saawariya in 2007. Vicky is working with Bhansali for the first time. The film's release has been rescheduled from December 2025 and 2026 to the Republic Day weekend in 2027.