Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wraps up shooting of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal film after two years

Love & War is currently slated for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027. Given its star-studded cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's reputation for mounting visually lavish dramas, the film is one of the most awaited Bollywood releases.

After more than two years, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally wrapped the shoot of his much-awaited period drama Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The filmmaker, who began work on the ambitious project nearly two years ago, is now turning his attention to its post-production. According to a press note shared by the makers, Bhansali and the entire team marked the end of the shoot with an emotional farewell to the film's unit. With filming now complete, the director is set to begin the next crucial phase of bringing the highly anticipated saga to the big screen.

Love & War also marks the reunion of Bhansali and Kapoor nearly two decades after they first worked together on Saawariya in 2007, which marked the actor's Bollywood debut. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, is collaborating with Bhansali for the first time. Alia Bhatt previously worked with the filmmaker on the acclaimed Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022, for which she won the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Love & War releases in January 2027

The film was officially announced in January 2024, with the makers unveiling the project on Instagram with the caption: "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies." Produced by Bhansali, Love & War is currently slated for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027. Given its star-studded cast and Bhansali's reputation for mounting visually lavish dramas, the film has emerged as one of the most awaited Bollywood releases.

Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor's other projects

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the epic historical action film Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Released in 2025, the film went on to become a blockbuster and earned over Rs 600 crore net in India and grossed just above Rs 800 crore worldwide.

Alia Bhatt was most recently seen in Alpha, alongside Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller arrived in theatres earlier this year but failed to make a strong impact at the box office. It was the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, is gearing up for another major release. Before Love & War, the actor will be seen as Lord Rama in Ramayana: Part 1. The epic mythological action drama, which also stars Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, is scheduled for a global theatrical release on November 6 and will hit theatres in India on November 8 on Diwali.

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