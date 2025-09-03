Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot climax of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-starrer in this European country

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going to shoot the climax scene of Love & War in Italy.

Headlined by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, Love & War is one of the most highly anticipated films. Now, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to take it global with its climax. Around 125 days of shoot of Love & War is already completed, and a big schedule is presently underway on a mammoth set in Mumbai.

Now, an independent industry source has informed, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going international with Love & War. The director is going to shoot the climax scene of the film in Italy, Sicily. It’s planned as a massive schedule across the city, making this one of the grandest shoots of the film."

The source adds that the climax of Love & War is set to deliver a powerful dramatic peak, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali showcasing the stellar acting prowess of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky at its core. "Bhansali loves to shoot larger-than-life dramatic moments, and the climax of Love & War will be drama at its peak with romance in the backdrop. He plans to shoot a prolonged climax sequence across Sicily, exploring the diverse landscape of the city. Through the schedule, he will also shoot for a song with the three characters. He will be stationed abroad for almost a month," the source added.

Love & War is slated to release on March 20, 2026, and will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Featuring Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Tara Sutaria, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has been shot in English and Kannada languages, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

