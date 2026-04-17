Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's epic with Sanjay Leela Bhansali hits cinemas in 2027, release date locked

Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt's Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War will release in cinemas on January 21, 2027.

The upcoming period drama Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to arrive in cinemas during India's Republic Day weekend. The film will bow in theatres on Thursday, January 21, 2027. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The makers took to their Instagram on Friday and shared a picture featuring SLB and the actors announcing the release date of the film.

The film is mounted on a grand scale and is touted to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most ambitious romantic drama yet. With its sweeping narrative and emotional intensity, it stands as India's grandest love saga and one of the biggest romantic spectacles in Indian cinema. Love & War will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

BIGGG NEWS... RANBIR KAPOOR - VICKY KAUSHAL - ALIA BHATT: 'LOVE & WAR' RELEASE DATE LOCKED – WILL RELEASE IN 3 LANGUAGES… #SanjayLeelaBhansali's much-awaited magnum opus #LoveAndWar is set to arrive in cinemas on [Thursday] 21 January 2027.



The film enjoys an extended holiday… pic.twitter.com/4DzlfTa8bA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2026

The film was officially announced in January 2024. It marks SLB's first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal and a reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after Saawariya and Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi. The project has drawn attention primarily due to its high-profile casting and reported large-scale budget. The film is reportedly set against a war backdrop, though plot details remain undisclosed. Controversy emerged around its release date clash with other big-budget films, leading to industry speculation about box-office competition.

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SLB last directed Gangubai Kathiawadi for the big screen, followed by his OTT debut 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' which starred an ensemble cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sonakshi Sinha. It told the story of Indian courtesans amidst the freedom struggle. The series explored the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is available to stream on Netflix.