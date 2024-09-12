Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

Headlined by Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha, Love, Sitara will premiere on ZEE5 on September 27.

The streaming platform ZEE5 unveiled the trailer of its next original film titled Love, Sitara on Thursday, September 12. The upcoming slice-of-life family drama, set against Kerala's lush landscape, features Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha in the leading roles.

Sobhita Dhulipala plays Tara, a fiercely independent interior designer, and Rajeev Siddharta plays Arjun, a passionate chef on the brink of international success. Their almost-perfect relationship faces a crucial test when unexpected situations lead to a spontaneous marriage proposal. As wedding preparations unfold in Tara's home in Kerala, intergenerational conflicts and hidden truths begin to emerge. These shocking revelations threaten not just the couple's future, but the entire family's foundation.

Talking about the film, Sobhita shared in a statement, "Playing Sitara has been a very meaningful journey for me, a coming-of-age in real life. Sitara is a character with interesting complexes - a successful interior designer attempting to understand the reasons for her own choices, her family dynamics and the patterns we inherit from family, unknowingly. What drew me to this role is that it’s the story of a girl who finds the courage to shatter her conditioning and be honest to herself no matter what. She is a family girl at heart and will stand for what she believes in, even if it is not easy. There is something dignified, relatable and real in Sitara’s personality that all women would connect to."

Rajeev Siddhartha said, "I'm extremely excited about the launch of 'Love, Sitara's' trailer. My character, Arjun, is an ambitious chef whose life takes an unexpected turn just as he's about to tie the knot. I love how complex and real the characters are in the film. The trailer gives just a taste of the emotional journey that lies ahead, and I'm eager for the audience to experience the full story."

Love, Sitara also features Sonali Kulkarni, B Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani, Tamara D’Souza, and Rijul Ray in pivotal roles. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and directed by Vandana Kataria, the film will exclusively premiere on ZEE5 on 27th September.

