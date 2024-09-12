Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

CAT 2024: Registrations to end Today, check how to apply, eligibility

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

'Happy I got laid off': Ex-Deloitte employee who earned Rs 76 lakh salary

Viral video: Indian woman sets internet on fire with her dance on Shreya Ghoshal's song, watch here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

CAT 2024: Registrations to end Today, check how to apply, eligibility

CAT 2024: Registrations to end Today, check how to apply, eligibility

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

Top 10 places to visit before monsoon ends

Top 10 places to visit before monsoon ends

Top 7 culinary delights of Maharashtra 

Top 7 culinary delights of Maharashtra 

8 animals that look like wolves

8 animals that look like wolves

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

This film was rejected by several Bollywood actors, Salman Khan charged only Re 1, movie was major flop, earned only...

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

Watch: Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan spends time with Malaika Arora after her father's funeral

Watch: Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan spends time with Malaika Arora after her father's funeral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations

Headlined by Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha, Love, Sitara will premiere on ZEE5 on September 27.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 09:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Love Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha's wedding plans are interrupted by shocking revelations
Love Sitara trailer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The streaming platform ZEE5 unveiled the trailer of its next original film titled Love, Sitara on Thursday, September 12. The upcoming slice-of-life family drama, set against Kerala's lush landscape, features Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha in the leading roles.

Sobhita Dhulipala plays Tara, a fiercely independent interior designer, and Rajeev Siddharta plays Arjun, a passionate chef on the brink of international success. Their almost-perfect relationship faces a crucial test when unexpected situations lead to a spontaneous marriage proposal. As wedding preparations unfold in Tara's home in Kerala, intergenerational conflicts and hidden truths begin to emerge. These shocking revelations threaten not just the couple's future, but the entire family's foundation.

Talking about the film, Sobhita shared in a statement, "Playing Sitara has been a very meaningful journey for me, a coming-of-age in real life. Sitara is a character with interesting complexes - a successful interior designer attempting to understand the reasons for her own choices, her family dynamics and the patterns we inherit from family, unknowingly. What drew me to this role is that it’s the story of a girl who finds the courage to shatter her conditioning and be honest to herself no matter what. She is a family girl at heart and will stand for what she believes in, even if it is not easy. There is something dignified, relatable and real in Sitara’s personality that all women would connect to."

Rajeev Siddhartha said, "I'm extremely excited about the launch of 'Love, Sitara's' trailer. My character, Arjun, is an ambitious chef whose life takes an unexpected turn just as he's about to tie the knot. I love how complex and real the characters are in the film. The trailer gives just a taste of the emotional journey that lies ahead, and I'm eager for the audience to experience the full story."

Love, Sitara also features Sonali Kulkarni, B Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani, Tamara D’Souza, and Rijul Ray in pivotal roles. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and directed by Vandana Kataria, the film will exclusively premiere on ZEE5 on 27th September.

READ | Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta attend friend's wedding amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta attend friend's wedding amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia

'Taken without...': Vinesh Phogat's shocking revelation on her pic with PT Usha at Paris Olympics

'Taken without...': Vinesh Phogat's shocking revelation on her pic with PT Usha at Paris Olympics

Gautam Adani big move, plans to invest Rs 14700 crore in airport of this country, it was suspended by…

Gautam Adani big move, plans to invest Rs 14700 crore in airport of this country, it was suspended by…

Watch: Malaika Arora's mother Joyce is inconsolable, Arhaan Khan helps her walk as they leave for Anil Mehta's funeral

Watch: Malaika Arora's mother Joyce is inconsolable, Arhaan Khan helps her walk as they leave for Anil Mehta's funeral

Watch: Couple spends two hours on submerged car during Gujarat floods, Netizens wonder 'how are they...'

Watch: Couple spends two hours on submerged car during Gujarat floods, Netizens wonder 'how are they...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement