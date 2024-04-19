Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 public review: Netizens call Dibakar Banerjee's 'bold, raunchy' film a 'cinematic masterpiece'

Dibakar Banerjee's new directorial has left netizens impressed and they're calling Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 a 'pure cinematic masterpiece'.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 public review: Dibakar Banerjee and Ekta Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, a spiritual successor to Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), has finally been released in cinemas, and the verdict of the public is out. LSD 2 focuses on the 'dark, twisted' world of social media and it is headlined by debutants, Bonita Rajpurohit, Paritosh, and Abhinav Singh.

The dark social drama released in cinemas today, and netizens have shared their view about Dibakar's latest movie. An internet user wrote, "LSD2 is an absolutely amazing movie! It is another masterpiece of Dibakar Banerjee ji. A must-watch!" Another internet user wrote, "So guys Dibakar Banerjee ji is here with another masterpiece which presents outstanding entertainment in it! Telling you guys you can't going to miss out on this masterpiece!" A netizen wrote, "Standing ovation for the exceptional performances by the cast of #LSD2, infusing the film with authenticity and emotion. Step into their world at theaters today!"

One of the netizens wrote, "Just watched #LSD2 and it's an exhilarating rollercoaster of emotions! Brilliant performances and a gripping storyline make it a must-watch." An internet user praised the storyline and wrote, "Experience the cinematic brilliance of #LSD2, a movie that pushes boundaries and challenges norms. Don't miss it!"

Dibakar Banerjee on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's exit from LSD 2

In an interview with India Today, Dibakar Banerjee talked about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and revealed that going to Bigg Boss was a PR Plan. The filmmaker said, "There are many, many people who dropped out. Honestly, going to Bigg Boss and picking an actor was just a PR plan, with Ekta making the big announcement. We also had plans to choose more."

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stars Bonita Rajpurohit and Abhinav Singh in the lead along with Mouni Roy, Uorfi Javed, Tusshar, and Anu Malik in extended cameos, the Dibakar Banerjee directorial is the spiritual successor of the 2010 anthology found footage drama film.