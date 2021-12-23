‘Love remains’: Sushmita Sen confirms break up with longtime beau Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and her longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl were one of the most favourite couples in B-town. The duo had been dating since last three years and often grabbed headlines with their PDA on social media. However, there were rumours since past few months that Sushmita and Rohman's relationship is on the verge of falling apart.

Confirming these rumours, Sushmita took to Instagram on Thursday and officially confirmed her break up with Rohman. She posted a cute picture with him and wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga". The post quickly went viral on social media.

The rumours had started when Sushmita had shared a cryptic post on social media in February this year. It read "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, she will." Check out her post from ten months back here.



For the unversed, there is a fifteen year age gap between Sushmita and Rohman. The former Miss Universe turned 46 years old this year in November, while the model will turn 31 years old next month.

The actress is currently basking the success of the recently released second season of her webs series 'Aarya'. The crime-drama series created by Ram Madhvani features Sushmita in the titular role of a devoted mother and a mafia queen, handling the family drug business and protecting her three kids simultaneously.