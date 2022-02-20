‘Love my dogs more’: When Yuvraj Singh indirectly slammed his friendship with Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia got married to Angad Bedi in the year 2018 in a very private ceremony. Not only their fans but everyone was surprised when they saw their wedding pictures and videos on social media.

Some of their friends were also unaware of their wedding, they had no idea about the same. Meanwhile, there were rumours that Yuvraj Singh, who was a very close friend of Angad Bedi, had once dated Neha. Neha, Angad and Yuvraj were very close friends until the duo got married.

After their marriage, around friendship day, Yuvraj took to social media and penned a cryptic note. He wrote, “Just realised yesterday was friendship day! Just my take on people who I thought were friends!! After my whole year of experience happy to say I love my dogs more! You live, you learn. Anyways Happy friendship day.”

However, netizens assumed that the message was for Angad and Neha. Therefore, when Angad appeared at his wife’ podcast, he said, “My best friend did post an Instagram post very recently on friendship day and I read that post. Yuvi’s quote was something like – just my take on people and who I thought were friends, after the experience, I would like to say I love my dogs more. Something like that, I just thought it was a bit immature.”

“It was my fault and I say this very openly that I should’ve given him more time but then unfortunately for us the decision making was so sudden. He has his reasons to be upset and I really love him but if you want me to say what our relationship is right now, yes, it's not the same and I hope in due course it does get better because I miss him. He is a dear friend of mine” he added.

Meanwhile, we can only hope that they patch up and become friends soon.