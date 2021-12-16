'Love in the times of Corona': Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing husband Saif Ali Khan in her quarantine

Kareena Kapoor Khan was diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus on Monday, 13 December. The actress is in self-quarantine at her home and taking the necessary precautions. It seems that the 'Jab We Met' actress is missing her husband Saif Ali Khan a bit too much as she took to her Instagram Stories to share his picture, standing on the terrace from across her room.

Kareena wrote, "“Ok so we are still...in love in the times of Corona era. Don't forget guys!!! It's lurking" while sharing the picture. Saif Ali Khan can be seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans as he enjoys his hot beverage.

Check out the picture here.





After rumours floating in that the actress had tested positive for Covid-19, Kareena had written a note on her Instagram Stories on Monday confirming the news. The note read, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Along with Kareena, her BFF Amrita Arora had also tested positive with the virus on Monday. On Tuesday, Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor also informed that they too had contracted the virus.

On Wednesday, Sanjay and Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor shared on her Instagram Stories that she has also been diagnosed with the virus. She wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago, however, while testing again as precaution, the results came positive. "I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone."

For the unversed, Kareena, Amrita, Maheep, and Seema had attended a dinner at Karan Johar's home earlier this week. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora were also the guests at the same party. The filmmaker issued a statement on Wednesday that read, "an eight people intimate gathering is not a 'party' and my home, which we maintain strict protocols in, is certainly no 'hotspot' of Covid."