Love in the time of quarantine! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal facetime each other amid social-distancing

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had their wedding scheduled to take place in April this year. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the couple has decided to postpone their marriage. They had released a statement which read as "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali and Richa have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

A while back, Richa took to her Instagram page and shared an 11-min long video in which she is seen video calling Ali, as they both are self-quarantining at their respective homes. She is seen telling him, "It feels like I haven’t seen you in forever." She also says, "I hate cooking but I am doing it three times a day." The Panga actor adds, "It’s like nature is giving us a tight slap."

Richa captioned the video stating, "Be my quarantine! @alifazal9 Self-isolation and social distancing is a good practice for this time... à¤”à¤° à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ option à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆ ! if not for yourself, do it for the people you love ! Especially the planet needs for us to pause! @amyradastur93 and @sapnapabbi_sappers did you promise @alifazal9 food?"

Check out the video below:

Ali also shares the video from his side and writes, "Social Curfew. Error 404 So here’s me recording our little vaartalaap and a few do’s and don'ts such as the wonderful fashion faux pas I am displaying on my couch!! But then.. main gharpe hoon.. and I got zinc!! Hehe. God. @therichachadha had some very funny insights and so this is the other end of the call. Have fun. #chalocurecorona #socialdistancing".

Take a look:

Citizens in India have been advised to stay indoors till March 31, 2020, as of now.