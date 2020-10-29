'Love Hostel': Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra team up for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming production

Headlines

Archana Gautam compares assault on her in Delhi to rape: 'They pulled my hair...'

Majestic lion graces Gujarat shore: IFS officer captures Narnia-like realism in stunning pic

Meet MBA graduate who heads Rs 2283 crore company as MD, ex-employee of ONGC

Australia recall ‘Ashwin duplicate’ Mahesh Pithiya ahead of World Cup, Baroda spinner declines offer

Ghost trailer: Shiva Rajkumar takes prison hostage in action-packed thriller; film to clash with Leo, Bhagavanth Kesari

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Mitchell Starc prepares for ICC World Cup 2023 with a hat-trick against Netherlands

Kangana Ranaut pens note on 'many levels of success' after Chandramukhi 2's low opening: 'You can't shame or blame...'

Archana Gautam compares assault on her in Delhi to rape: 'They pulled my hair...'

Vitamin D: Tips to improve your Vitamin D deficiency

8 Key distinctions between Royal Bengal Tiger and Asiatic Lion

Most centuries in the World Cup (By Teams)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

Exclusive: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

Watch: PM Narendra Modi interacts with wrestler and social media influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

Archana Gautam compares assault on her in Delhi to rape: 'They pulled my hair...'

Ghost trailer: Shiva Rajkumar takes prison hostage in action-packed thriller; film to clash with Leo, Bhagavanth Kesari

Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested for allegedly causing woman's death with his SUV in road accident

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Love Hostel': Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra team up for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming production

'Love Hostel' is written and will be directed by Shanker Raman who earlier helmed 'Gurgaon'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 12:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmmaker Shanker Raman who previously directed Gurgaon is all set for his next film. Titled Love Hostel, the film stars Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Interestingly, the film is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment with Drishyam Films. The Twitter page of RCE announced the film stating, "We're excited to present our next film with @DrishyamFilms, #LoveHostel - a story about a spirited young couple on the run! Starring @sanyamalhotra07, @masseysahib & @thedeol. Directed by @iamshankerraman. Produced by @gaurikhan, @ManMundra & @_GauravVerma. @iamsrk @VenkyMysore."

The plot of the film is described as "Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money and principles with mayhem and bloodshed."

Check out the tweet below:

In a statement, Shanker Raman said, "I have always been interested in questions of the hearts and minds. And I would say this, no matter what the question, violence is not the answer. I am happy to have found the perfect partners in Vikrant and Sanya and the formidable Bobby Deol. Love Hostel as a film not only questions what our society has become but also the paths we take to solve our problems."

Love Hostel will go on floors in 2021 and will release the same year. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

West Bengal man who wanted to buy apples gets kidnapped in Delhi by friend seeking Rs 3 lakh

Randeep Hooda recalls slipping into depression after his film Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved: ‘Mere parents toh mujhe…’

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan takes over as Director General of Border Roads

The Vaccine War box office collection day 1: Vivek Agnihotri's film sees low opening, earns Rs 1.30 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE