'Love Hostel': Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra team up for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming production

'Love Hostel' is written and will be directed by Shanker Raman who earlier helmed 'Gurgaon'.

Filmmaker Shanker Raman who previously directed Gurgaon is all set for his next film. Titled Love Hostel, the film stars Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Interestingly, the film is being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment with Drishyam Films. The Twitter page of RCE announced the film stating, "We're excited to present our next film with @DrishyamFilms, #LoveHostel - a story about a spirited young couple on the run! Starring @sanyamalhotra07, @masseysahib & @thedeol. Directed by @iamshankerraman. Produced by @gaurikhan, @ManMundra & @_GauravVerma. @iamsrk @VenkyMysore."

The plot of the film is described as "Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairytale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money and principles with mayhem and bloodshed."

In a statement, Shanker Raman said, "I have always been interested in questions of the hearts and minds. And I would say this, no matter what the question, violence is not the answer. I am happy to have found the perfect partners in Vikrant and Sanya and the formidable Bobby Deol. Love Hostel as a film not only questions what our society has become but also the paths we take to solve our problems."

Love Hostel will go on floors in 2021 and will release the same year.