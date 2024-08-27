'Love doesn't dishonour': Natasa Stankovic's cryptic note after divorce with Hardik Pandya leads fans to wonder if...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Gujarat rains: Three killed, seven reported missing amid havoc in western state

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally LIVE: West Bengal police use water cannons, tear gas as protest turns violent

Kolkata ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally LIVE: West Bengal police use water cannons, tear gas as protest turns violent

Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Superfoods that reduce blood sugar levels

Superfoods that reduce blood sugar levels

Benefits of drinking salt water

Benefits of drinking salt water

Benefits of eating banana regularly

Benefits of eating banana regularly

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Ritabhari Chakraborty makes shocking claims about sexual abuse in Bengali cinema: 'Nothing but sugar-coated brothel...'

Ritabhari Chakraborty makes shocking claims about sexual abuse in Bengali cinema: 'Nothing but sugar-coated brothel...'

Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...

Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Love doesn't dishonour': Natasa Stankovic's cryptic note after divorce with Hardik Pandya leads fans to wonder if...

Natasa Stankovic's cryptic note sparked fans' speculation about the real reason behind her divorce from Hardik Pandya.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 01:19 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Love doesn't dishonour': Natasa Stankovic's cryptic note after divorce with Hardik Pandya leads fans to wonder if...
Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya (Image credit: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On Monday, Natasa Stankovic shared a cryptic note on Instagram, sparking speculation about the reason behind her divorce from Hardik Pandya. This comes just days after reports claimed that their separation was due to Hardik being "too full of himself."

The note read, "Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud. It does not dishonour others. It is not self-seeking. It is not easily angered. It keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. Love never fails."

As soon as she shared the post, netizens began speculating that it was a subtle hint at her troubled relationship with Hardik. 

Recently, as per a Times Now report, Hardik Pandya's flamboyant personality, on and off the field, became a bit too much for Natasa Stankovic to handle at home. A source was quoted as saying, "He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back."

The insider further said, "She mulled over it but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision by Natasa but it didn’t come in one day/ one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her."

Natasa and Hardik got married on May 31, 2020, and were blessed with their first child, Agastya, on July 30, 2020. Later, on February 14, 2023, they decided to renew their wedding vows at a special ceremony in Udaipur.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Neeraj Chopra's net worth before Olympics was Rs 25 cr, Arshad's net worth was Rs 80 lakh, their current net worth is...

Neeraj Chopra's net worth before Olympics was Rs 25 cr, Arshad's net worth was Rs 80 lakh, their current net worth is...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at age of 23, got AIR 94 without coaching, she is now posted as…

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at age of 23, got AIR 94 without coaching, she is now posted as…

Why are gold and silver papers used in satellites? The answer will surprise you

Why are gold and silver papers used in satellites? The answer will surprise you

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme

Meet couple whose idea was rejected 73 times, then built 2 companies worth Rs 52000 crore, they became India’s first…

Meet couple whose idea was rejected 73 times, then built 2 companies worth Rs 52000 crore, they became India’s first…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

This film was made thrice in one year by same director with 3 superstars, all were blockbusters, director died when...

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Kapoor family's first superstar started as extra, became villain, then gave more hits than Ranbir, Raj Kapoor, Kareena

Know difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy: Check job profile, pay scale

Know difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy: Check job profile, pay scale

This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement