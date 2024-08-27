'Love doesn't dishonour': Natasa Stankovic's cryptic note after divorce with Hardik Pandya leads fans to wonder if...

Natasa Stankovic's cryptic note sparked fans' speculation about the real reason behind her divorce from Hardik Pandya.

On Monday, Natasa Stankovic shared a cryptic note on Instagram, sparking speculation about the reason behind her divorce from Hardik Pandya. This comes just days after reports claimed that their separation was due to Hardik being "too full of himself."

The note read, "Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud. It does not dishonour others. It is not self-seeking. It is not easily angered. It keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. Love never fails."

As soon as she shared the post, netizens began speculating that it was a subtle hint at her troubled relationship with Hardik.

Recently, as per a Times Now report, Hardik Pandya's flamboyant personality, on and off the field, became a bit too much for Natasa Stankovic to handle at home. A source was quoted as saying, "He was too flamboyant for her, too full of himself. Natasa could not handle it anymore. She realised that there was a major gap between how they were as people. She tried to match it up to him but it made her feel uncomfortable. This was a never-ending process so it became tiring after a while. Natasa was not able to keep pace hence she decided to take a step back."

The insider further said, "She mulled over it but her decision became firm when he did not change. It was a very painful decision by Natasa but it didn’t come in one day/ one week. It was a slow but gradual wound that kept hurting her."

Natasa and Hardik got married on May 31, 2020, and were blessed with their first child, Agastya, on July 30, 2020. Later, on February 14, 2023, they decided to renew their wedding vows at a special ceremony in Udaipur.