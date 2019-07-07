'Love can't turn into hate': Hrithik Roshan on his beautiful bond with ex-wife Sussanne Khan

It's been five years since Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got divorced. The estranged couple was married for about 14 years and has two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Even after their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne have been co-parenting in the best way and continue being each other's best friends. They are often seen taking their kids for holidays, movie outings and even to restaurants in Mumbai. Moreover, during each other's birthdays, they even wish on social media pages.

During a recent interaction with GQ India magazine, Hrithik spoke about Sussanne by praising her. He stated, "In The Prophet, Kahlil Gibran talks about love being a temple that’s held up by two columns. If the columns become one, the temple will topple. The further apart they are, and the stronger they are, the bigger the temple of love. So you have to respect each other’s individuality. It’s vital to be self-sufficient in your emotional needs. So anything that comes from the other person is welcome, but you don’t demand it."

The handsome actor went on to say, "It’s a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn’t love. The flipside of love… Is also, love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Super 30. The film is hitting the screens on July 12, 2019.