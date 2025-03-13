Ranbir Kapoor reacted to reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Saawariya, and working with 'brilliant' actor Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Love & War.

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. For the unversed, Ranbir started his career with Bhansali's Saawariya, and before that he was working as an assistant on filmmaker's Black. With Love And War, Ranbir will reunite with Bhansali after 18 years. Recently, Ranbir appeared in Alia Bhatt's pre-birthday celebrations. He even had an interaction with media, and discussed his upcoming projects.

Speaking about Love And War, Ranbir said, "This is something which is every actor’s dream. To work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky and to be directed by the master – Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I worked with him 17 years ago."

Ranbir asserted that being on Bhansali's sets and working with him again could be 'tiring and daunting'. He said, "To work with him again, I can say this with so much of clarity that I haven’t met a human being who works so hard, who understands characters, emotions, music, Indian culture, Indian value system, as much as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Just to be on his set, it is tiring. It is long. The process can be a little daunting, but eventually, as an artist, it is so satisfying. He really nurtures art. As actors, it’s truly been amazing so far."

Apart from Love And War, Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra 2, Animal Park, Ramayana Part One, and Ramayana Part Two. In the same event, Ranbir confirmed that Brahasmastra 2 is 'definitely' happening, and the pre-production will start after director Ayan Mukerji finishes War 2. Speaking about Love And War, the film will go on floors this year, and the movie is expected to release in 2026. In the same year, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing Lord Rama in Ramayana Part One.