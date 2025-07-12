Love And War new details leaked! Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's..., Alia Bhatt to shoot for...

So far, the Love And War team has completed 100 days of shooting, with another 90 days remaining. The next filming schedule is expected to start after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return from London, where they are currently vacationing.

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for creating a different world through his films. These days, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in the news for the film Love And War starring Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The shooting of this film started in November last year, and till now, more than 50 percent work has reportedly been completed. Today, we will tell you about a big update that has come out regarding the upcoming scenes of the film.

Will Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have an epic face-off in Love And War?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently prepping for shooting an intense sequence of the film with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be shooting for some epic face-offs between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal from August 2025. His team is presently working to put up an elaborate set to capture these larger-than-life confrontation sequences between two of the best actors of the modern generation. SLB has spent a long time on paper to conceptualise and design these high-on-drama dialogue-heavy sequences ft. RK and Vicky."

Where are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

So far, the Love And War team has completed 100 days of shooting, with another 90 days remaining. The next filming schedule is expected to start after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return from London, where they are currently vacationing. "The next schedule begins around August, once RK and Alia are back from their vacation in London," the source said.

The source further added, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali is looking to call it a wrap on Love And War by the end of 2025. While a large chunk of the shoot will be done at multiple studios in Mumbai, the team also has an outdoor leg planned post October in Europe. SLB was just on a recce for the same in Rome."

When will Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt's Love And War release?

Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt's Love And War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is scheduled to release in March 2026. Reports state that Love And War was initially slated for a Christmas 2025 release but was later moved to coincide with other major festivals like Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also planned some intense scenes with Alia Bhatt for October and November.