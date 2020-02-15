'Love Aaj Kal' box office report Day 1: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's film rakes in Rs 12.40 crore

This Valentine's Day Love is in the air and at the Box Office. The audience has spoken with all heart and much love for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, and Arushi Sharma.

Fans have given it a big thumbs up as the film raked in 12.40 crore net on Day 1 at the India Box office. This figure also marks the highest opening day number for Kartik Aaryan who has steadily become one of the most bankable young actors in the Hindi film industry, beating his records and also of others, film after film.

It’s been a while since a true blue love story made its mark on the Bollywood silver screen; Love Aaj Kal aptly fills this space with Imtiaz's interpretation of love and complexities around relationships in modern times. Adding to that, Sara-Kartik’s sparkling chemistry has built big anticipation and excitement among audiences to catch their onscreen romance.

Trade analyst Girish Johar spoke about the film's success rate on Hindustan Times and said, "It is an Imtiaz Ali film based on relationships. It is releasing on Valentine’s Day and targets the youth in metro cities. They have planned it in such a manner that it will coincide with the mood of the nation. Cinema is driven by the youth, they celebrate this day with their friends and close ones. Despite not being a holiday, the business jumps by around 15-20 % on Valentine’s Day as the youth want to indulge in leisure activities and going for a movie is on the top of their list. It will have a combined effect as the film is youthful and has been promoted well."