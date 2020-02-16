'Love Aaj Kal' box office collections day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's film witnesses 40% drop in earnings

Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, a remake of 2009 hit film by the same name suffered a major drop in its earnings suggesting that the biggest reason behind its excellent first-day collection was the film's Valentines Day release. This comes after Imtiaz's last film Jab Harry Met Sejal starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma being the biggest critical and commercial flop of his career.

According to a report in Box Office India, Love Aaj Kal dropped by a whopping 40% on day two after the film had made Rs 12.4 crore on Friday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that the film made Rs 8.01 crore on day two, taking its total earnings to Rs 20.41 crore. He wrote, "Shocking part is, the decline has come at metros/multiplexes, which is its target audience... Weak at Tier-2 cities as well as mass circuits. Needs a miracle to salvage the show on Day 3."

The film's drop in earning could be the word of mouth as it did not receive a warm welcome from critics or audiences. The report also states that the "drop will send shock waves around the industry" and that the film has "no chance of recovering now".

Taran, in an earlier interview, had told Hindustan Times, "The presence of Kartik and Sara will definitely add to the opening of Love Aaj Kal, also because it’s Valentine’s Day. I feel that it is a win-win situation, where the film is definitely going to open big and at the same time, it will add to the credibility of Kartik and Sara both."

On the work front, Kartik now has two sequels in the pipeline which are Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 while Sara has Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.