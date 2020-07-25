'Lootcase' new song 'Pavitra Party' unveiled

The makers of Kunal Kemmu's movie 'Lootcase' have unveiled a song called 'Pavitra Party'

Less than a week to go for the comedy drama film 'Lootcase' to release, the makers have released a new song titled the ‘Pavitra Party'. As crazy as the song sounds, the video tops it all.

The song starts with a conversation between Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal on how the day Tuesday calls for a ‘Pavitra Party'. The track gives out such happy vibes as all are seen celebrating the landlord's birthday, and since it's a Tuesday in the movie they've decided to not pause the fun and enjoy to their fullest. Rasika Dugal and Kunal Kemmu are truly dancing the night off.

The lyrics are penned by Shreyas Jain. The song is sung by Nakash Aziz, Keka Ghoshal and Arhaan Hussain Khan. The music directors are Rohan-Vinayak. The makers have released back to back posters and dialogue promos, right before the movie screens.

'Lootcase' will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st July 2020 and the story revolves around Nandan Kumar, a middle class family man who finds a suitcase with ₹10 crores in a lonely desolate market on his way back from his night shift. However, the dark past of the suitcase catches up and what happens next— Does he fight or take the survival flight? The film stars Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, and Ranvir Shorey.