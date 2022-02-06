'Looks like Deepika Padukone': Kiara Adavi's new video in shimmery dress goes viral, fans react

Gorgeous Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been ruling the news headlines because of her beauty and making her fans turn head over heels with her style statements these days. She is in news again for her last video that is going viral on social media.

In a new video, Kiara Advani can be seen wearing a hot red slit dress and posing for the camera. She is looking extremely beautiful in the clip. Netizens compared the actress with Deepika Padukone. One of them wrote, “Side pose was totally like Deepika Padukone.” The second one mentioned, “Side pose ,she looks like Deepika Padukone.”

The third person wrote, “Side pose Suddenly i felt like Deepika Padukone.” The fourth one mentioned, “Kiaraa adavani look like always deepika Padukone.” The fifth person said, “From one side she is looking like Depika Padukone.”

On the personal front, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be dating. The couple earlier went to the Maldives for the New Year celebrations. They were snapped at the Mumbai airport while leaving for a vacay to ring in the New Year together.

The rumoured couple was last seen together in the film ‘Shehshaah’ which was received well by the audience and critics. The couple’s off-screen chemistry surely reflected on-screen and they were both appreciated for their respective performances in the film.

While Sidharth Malhotra essayed the role of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, Kiara Advani portrayed the role of his lady love, Dimple Cheema.

Meanwhile, on one hand, while Kiara has ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in the pipeline, on the other, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Yodha’ and ‘Thank God.’

Talking about Deepika Padukone, the actress will be next seen in ‘Gehraiyaan’. The film features Deepika Padukone with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.