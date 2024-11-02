In the interview, Shah Rukh Khan could be seen talking about actors giving up on their wives and love lives to have a flourishing career in the film industry. SRK said that he found this behaviour to be crass.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the most popular couples in Bollywood, are currently grabbing headlines amid rumours of their divorce. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's recent no-show in Amitabh Bachchan's birthday video, attending events without her husband, and rumours of Abhishek Bachchan's affair with Nimrat Kaur, have all been adding fuel to the fire for the past few days. Now, amid this, an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan, who is celebrating his 59th birthday today, is going viral.

In the interview, Shah Rukh Khan could be seen talking about actors giving up on their wives and love lives to have a flourishing career in the film industry. SRK said that he found this behaviour to be crass and reiterated that if someone wants, he can manage his professional and personal life simultaneously.

"And I really don’t understand this big sh*t about sacrificing this for my career and that for my career. I mean why can’t you have both? Why are you looking for excuses for your neglect towards your family wife or girlfriend? And even if you have neglected your personal life for your professional one what makes you so proud of it? You have no right to hurt people who love you, and you tom-tom about it."

In his interview, Shah Rukh Khan vehemently slammed actors who ignored their girlfriends or wives after achieving great success and treated them like objects. This interview is going viral, especially after Abhishek Bachchan chose not to wish his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media yesterday on her 51st birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married for 17 years now. The couple tied the knot in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan - in November 2011. Rumours of their divorce started earlier in 2024 when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding with her daughter sans the Bachchan family.