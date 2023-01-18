Search icon
Take a look at the MOST EXPENSIVE thing bought by Shah Rukh Khan, 4th richest actor in the world

In 2019, SRK had said in an interview with Radio Mirchi that his palatial bungalow Mannat in Mumbai is "the most expensive thing" he bought.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

File photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been ranked as fourth richest actors in a list of richest actors in the world. The list has been released by World of Statistics and according to the list the net worth of ‘Pathaan’ star is USD 770 million. Shah Rukh is placed above Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

 If you want to know the most expensive thing owned by Shah Rukh Khan then you have to read this article. In 2019, SRK had said in an interview with Radio Mirchi that his palatial bungalow Mannat in Mumbai is "the most expensive thing" he bought.

"I am from Delhi and Delhiites have the concept of living in a kothi (bungalow). In Mumbai, the concept is to live in apartments, but in Delhi, even if one is not well off, they still own a small bungalow. When I came to Mumbai, I was already married and was living in a small apartment with my wife Gauri. My mother-in-law would keep saying, 'You live in such a small house.' Eventually, when I saw Mannat, it felt like that Delhi wala kothi and so I bought it and that was the most expensive thing I bought," SRK said during the interview.

SRK's wife Gauri Khan, who is also a reputed interior decorator, designed a new nameplate for Mannat’s main entrance last year. "The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy... we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe," she wrote.

Talking about the list richest actors in the world, Jerry Seinfeld is on top of the list with a net worth of USD 1 billion. Tyler Perry is at second place while Dwayne Johnson is ranked third. Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is in the 5th spot with USD 620 million. Actors Jackie Chan, George Clooney and Robert De Niro are also on the list.

