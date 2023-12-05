Headlines

Longest-running Indian film post-pandemic was in theatres for 6 months, made in Rs 20 cr, beat RRR, KGF, Pathaan, Jawan

Bollywood

Longest-running Indian film post-pandemic was in theatres for 6 months, made in Rs 20 cr, beat RRR, KGF, Pathaan, Jawan

A tiny film made in just Rs 20 crore ran in theatres for six months after Covid, beating the likes of RRR, KGF 2, Pathaan, and Jawan

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the cinema industry was among those impacted due to the successive lockdowns and subsequent social distancing guidelines. Many theatres were shut for months. When they did reopen, limits on how many people could be admitted kept big releases at bay. In that void, a small slice-of-life film dared to hit the screens and became an unexpected success. It did not set the cash registers ringing but certainly lasted longer in theatres longer than many blockbusters.

The longest-running Indian film post-pandemic

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was a Hindi satire on marriages and astrology among other things. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film starred Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The film was shot in 2019 and was scheduled for a release in the summer of 2020. However, the pandemic meant that the release was delayed till October. It was eventually released on November 15 coinciding with Diwali amid the 50% occupancy guideline. It was among the first Bollywood films to release in theatres post-Covid.

At the box office, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari did not do wonders. It earned Rs 65 lakh on day one in India, an underwhelming figure. It increased marginally in the days to come but the numbers remained low. However, what worked for the film was that for the next few months, whenever a new state or territory eased restrictions and allowed theatres to reopen, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari would be screened there. This meant that the film was in theatres in some part of the country till May 2021 when the second wave of Covid-19 caused all theatres to shut again amid new lockdowns.

How Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari beat the likes of RRR and Jawan

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was a small film, made on a budget of just Rs 20 crore. It eventually did not even recover its budget from theatrical revenue, earning little over Rs 10 crore worldwide. However, its six-month run in the theatres between 2020 and 2021 makes it the longest-running Indian film post-pandemic. The highest-grossing Indian film in this period is RRR, which earned Rs 1300 crore. The Rajamouli film was in theatres for just three months. Two other hits from the south – Pushpa The Rise and Kantara – also spent similar time in theatres. Bollywood biggies like Jawan and Pathaan spent just over two months in theatres.

