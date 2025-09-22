Long before the Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit controversy, when Deepika Padukone made headlines by demanding shorter working hours

Deepika Padukone’s long-standing demand for fairer work hours and crew welfare reportedly played a role in her exit from Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone has always been outspoken about creating a healthier, more balanced work culture in Bollywood. Long before her recent exit from Kalki 2898 AD, the actress had emphasized the need for fair working hours, crew welfare, and mental health support on film sets.

Deepika on shorter work hours

In a past interview with Anupama Chopra, Deepika highlighted her vision for a more professional setup in the industry. “To begin with, streamlining the hours that we work, especially for the crew. There is this sense that if you make people work extra and continuously, you get it done faster. My thinking is the exact opposite—people need downtime and rest so that they come back with better energy. That’ll help you work faster and improve the quality of work too,” she explained.

She further advocated for fair overtime pay, adding: “Actors eventually walk away with the awards and recognition, as do the directors and others in senior roles. But the crew, who arrive earlier and leave much later, also deserve fair treatment. Overtime may happen, but there should be a mechanism to compensate them on an hourly basis.”

Her exit from Kalki 2898 AD

Reports now suggest that similar concerns influenced her decision to part ways with Kalki 2898 AD. The producers issued an official statement confirming her exit:

“This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Industry insiders claim Deepika had requested a 25% fee hike along with shorter working hours—demands the team could not meet. This marks her second high-profile exit from a Prabhas project, following her earlier departure from Spirit.