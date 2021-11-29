‘Logon ko paani naseeb nahi hota’: Salman Khan reacts to fans pouring milk on ‘Antim’ poster

‘Antim The Final Truth’, starring Salman Khan, has recently hit theatres, much to the delight of his admirers. Salman shared a video on Instagram showing some of his followers pouring milk over his poster from the Mahesh Manjrekar film.

Sharing the video, he requested fans to not waste milk but give it to the needy. “Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta. (Many of us cannot even afford water to drink and you are wasting milk. It is a request to all my fans that if you want to give milk, give it to someone needy. Give the milk to poor children who don’t get to drink it)”

The video was released just one day after Salman published a viral video on his Instagram account showing his admirers bursting firecrackers inside the theatre when ‘Antim’ was playing on the screen.

Salman appealed to his fans, “Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u.”