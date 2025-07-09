'Log Dilip Kumar ko yaad rakhenge, Amitabh Bachchan ko nahi': This actor says Big B has not given any 'great film', calls Sholay.., he is...

Naseeruddin Shah once sparked a heated debate when he remarked on Amitabh Bachchan's career choices, giving commercial entertainer priority over quality cinema. He also emphasised that people will remember Dilip Kumar, but not Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan is regarded as the megastar of Bollywood. Since 1969, Big B has been entertaining the audience, and has ruled the Hindi film industry in the mid-1970s. Amitabh's masala entertainers, including Deewaar, Don, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Suhaag, Parvarish, have been remade in several languages. Even at 82, Amitabh continues to work at full force, and he recently gave his career's first Rs 1000 crore hit, Kalki 2898 AD. Bachchan has a fan following from young kids to seniors. Yet, there is an actor who doesn't consider Amitabh Bachchan a 'great actor'. This veteran actor thinks that Bachchan has not given any 'great films', and he won't be remembered like Dilip Kumar.

The actor who feels Amitabh Bachchan won't be remembered is...

Naseeruddin Shah, the veteran actor, once sparked a debate about Amitabh Bachchan's legacy. He questioned Big B's film choices and made a sharp criticism of them. In a 2010 NewsX interview with Saeed Naqvi, Shah said that Amitabh 'hasn’t done any great film', and he doesn't consider him a 'master of acting'. He said, "I do call him a great actor, but as a great teacher said about actors, that your talent lies in your choices.

Naseeruddin Shah calls Sholay 'entertaining', but not a great film

Shah shared his views on Sholay and said, "Unhone (Amitabh) toh koi bhi great film nahi banai. Sholay ko main great film nahi maanta." When the interviewer said that it's quite an entertainer, Shah continued, "Ha mazedar zaroor hai. Great film kisi angle se nahi hai. It's entertaining, and so was Dara Singh's Thief Of Bagdad, Sadhu Aur Shaitan. Sholay is entertaining, but not a great film."

Watch Naseeruddin Shah criticising Amitabh Bachchan

Naseeruddin Shah says Amitabh Bachchan won't be remembered

After hearing Shah, the interviewer asked him, "You believe that Dilip Kumar will be remembered, and Amitabh Bachchan won't, and he exclaimed, "He won't!". This comment didn't go well with Bachchan fans, and they even defended their idol on social media. But do you think that Naseeruddin had a point? Do you think that Bachchan won't be remembered in future? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments.