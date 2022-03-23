'Lock Upp': Payal Rohtagi, Anjali Arora, Karanvir Bohra get into physical fight during task- WATCH

‘Lock Upp’ contestants Anjali Arora and Payal Rohtagi got into a physical fight during a task in the show. Other participants including Karanvir Bohra and Poonam Pandey also became part of the major fight.

It all started when Payal Rohtagi tried to spoil ‘chakli’, a food item that the other team was preparing during the task. After this, Karanvir Bohra who was from the opponent team tried to push Payal. Anjali also gets involved at the same time and a major physical fight happened. The viewers will witness this fight in the upcoming episode tonight.

Meanwhile, celebrated wrestler-politician Babita Phogat ended her stint with reality show 'Lock Upp,' and after taking an exit from the show, the first thing she got to know about the outside world is the magnum success and impact of Vivek Agnihotri's latest blockbuster, 'The Kashmir Files.'

While speaking to DNA exclusively, Babita shared her opinion on the film and said, "You can it a topical film, but I will call it the truth. The untold truth about the plight of people that were never discussed, questioned, and left ignored." Phogat further added, "There were people who have witnessed this dark phase, but they were silent about it. Yeh film ne unki chupi todne ka kaam kiya hai" (This film has awakened people).

Babita even added that as soon as she walked out of the reality show, she heard about the film from her family. "Main bahar aayi aur sabse phele mujhe mere parivar se yeh ('The Kashmir Files') jaanne ko mila aur mere sasur ne Monday ko ja kar yeh film dekhi, aur unhone mujhe bataya" (My father-in-law saw the film on Monday, and he shared the experience with me). Babita confirmed that the film is on the top of her to-do list. "I'm planning to watch the film in the next 3-4 days, and I would take as many people as possible with me for the film." Phogat continued, "I have heard a lot about the film, and I want to experience the pain and misery. I want to understand what happened, and how humanity suffered."