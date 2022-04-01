Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut indirectly mocks Karan Johar, says 'tere rone ke din....'

Kangana Ranaut never misses a chance to mock Karan Johar. The Queen actress occasionally take potshots at the producer, and she did it again. As her reality show Lock Upp has earned 200 million views, Kangana shared this achievement on her Instagram. Boasting about an achievement is fine, but unnecessary dragging someone isn't. Ranaut shared her thoughts about the milestone that says, "As lock up hits 200M views... sari changu mangu sena/media of cruella/papajo along with him, going to cry chup chup ke... itne papad belne ke baad bhi dekho 200M...aur abhi aage aage dekho hota hua kya...tere rone ke din aa gaye papa jo."

Here's Kangana's Insta story

Her 'papa jo' comment hints strongly at Karan Johar, and she believes that he along with others has tried to sabotage her show. Well, the enmity between Kangana and Karan goes back to 2017, when the actress appeared with Saif Ali Khan on Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan. In the show, Kangana framed Karan as a 'flagbearer of nepotism,' saying that he's like a big movie mafia. Since then there have countless occasions when Kangana mocked Johar. Previously during the press conference of Lock Upp, Kangana said that she does not require inspiration, particularly when it comes to reality shows. According to her, on these shows, you have to be yourself, and it's not in her character to attempt to copy someone. 'No, never, it's below my dignity,' she added.

Yesterday Kangana watched SS Rajamouli's RRR and she praised him saying 'long live Rajamouli.' Last week the actress took to Instagram and wrote, “S.S Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever… He has never ever given an unsuccessful film…” In her second Instagram story, she wrote, “Yet the best thing about him, not his film but his humility as an artist, sadagi (Simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir… Sincerely your fan.”