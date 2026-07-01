Lock Upp 2: Despite cheating, Sunita Ahuja defends Govinda, reveals staying in different home, but never left him: 'Meri maa ne kaha tha..'

Sunita Ahuja defended Govinda against the claims of Madhuri Grover and Shreya Kalra, but also revealed that she lives in a different home.

Lock Upp 2 is getting interesting with each passing episode. Three contestants are constantly making headlines. In the latest episode, Sunita Ahuja surprisingly defended Govinda, despite alleged cheating. Ashneer Grover's wife, Madhuri Grover, was seen debating how tough it is to be an actor's spouse, as their husbands romance their female leads on the big screen. She empathised with Sunita and argued with Ram Kapoor on the same topic. The next day, Sunita discussed Madhuri's desperate attempt to create a notion that being an actor's wife is the toughest, hinting that their husbands allegedly cheat on them, and they chose to ignore it.

Sunita Ahuja mocks Madhuri, claims Ashneer also cheats on her

Sunita recalled the conversation with Sufi Motiwala and Akansha Chamola. Sufi added that he intervened between Ram and Madhuri, and still she didn't understand. He said, "My bigger question to her is, her husband is a businessman." Sunita instantly jumped in and joked, "Maybe her husband does it too," and laughed hysterically, leaving the two in splits. Sunita shunned Madhuri's narrative of tarnishing Bollywood, and said, "Mujhe bata sab Sant Dhyaneshwar hai kya? Saale dikhate kuch aur hai, karte kuch aur hai." She further asked, "Duniya mein aisa konsa profession doodh se dhula hua hai?"

Sunita defends Govinda, reveals why she never left him

During breakfast, the topic of infidelity was highlighted as the trending topic of the day by the system. Ram tried to explain that if a man or women love their family, then nothing is a deal breaker. However, Akansha disagreed, and they debated. Ram gave up and shunned the topic. However, Shreya Kalra was seen discussing the topic with Sunita, trying to get gossip out of her. Shreya kept asking if she had felt cheated. Sunita didn't reveal much, but agreed that since his husband is a star, infidelity would have happened. Sharing her thoughts on their relationship, she said, "I live for my kids. Jaise chal raha hai chalte rehne do." She further revealed that they have two houses, and she lives in the other one, because people keep coming to meet Govinda, and she needs privacy in her space.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut returns to Lock Upp, may join Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as 'Janta Ki Awaaz'

In the previous episode, Sunita admitted, "Main kabhi ghar chhod ke nahi gayi. Govinda ko bol diya 'Tu nikal yeh mera ghar hai'." Why did Sunita never left Govinda, even when he cheated on her? Sunita replied, "Meri maa ne kaha tha waha se (from in-laws) kafan mein nikalna."