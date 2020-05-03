LIVE: Karan Johar & Zoya Akhtar organize 'I For India', Priyanka Chopra urges fans to let frontline workers do their job

Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar organized 'I For India', a fundraiser to fight coronavirus. Various celebrities like A R Rahman, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay – Atul, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ankur Tewari, Anoushka Shankar, Anushka Sharma, Arijit Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, B Praak, Badshah, Bhumi Pednekar, Bryan Adams, Dia Mirza, Diljit Dosanjh, Divine, Dulquer Salmaan, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar & Band, Gulzar, Hariharan, Harshdeep Kaur, Hrithik Roshan, Jack Black, Javed Akhtar, Jay Sean, Joe Jonas, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kate Bosworth, Katrina Kaif, Kevin Jonas, Kiran Rao, Kusha Kapila, Lilly Singh, Lisa Mishra, Madhuri Dixit, Mame Khan, Mick Jagger, Mindy Kaling, Nalandaway Foundation, Nick Jonas, Papon, Parineeti Chopra, Pritam, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Raja Kumari, Rana Daggubati, Rani Mukherji, Ranveer Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Rohit Sharma, Russell Peters, Saif Ali Khan, Sania Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Shaheen Bhatt, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Shiamak Davar, Shreya Ghoshal, Shruti Haasan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonu & Nevaan Nigam, Sophie Turner, Sunidhi Chauhan, The Shillong Chamber Choir, Tiger Shroff, Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Virat Kohli, Vishal Bhardwaj, Will Smith and Ustad Zakir Hussain are expected to be part of the show.

Shankar Mahadevan performs with Ehsaan and Loy on 'Gallan Goodiyaan'. Shabana Azmi says she believes art should be used for social change. Tiger Shroff also shares his message with a smile. He asks fans to stay home. He is performing two songs for the fans. He sings 'Theher Ja' and 'Roop Tera Mastana'.

Shreya Ghoshal comes in next. Arjun Kapoor congratulated people for fighting coronavirus in solidarity. Papon asked people to show their love and care. He goes on to sing 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage'. Twinkle Khanna soon got in conversation with Dr. Shetty. Badshah comes in next. Lisa Mishra joins him. They sing 'Tareefan' and 'Genda Phool'.

Kusha Kapila performs an monologue as a nagging wife. Sidharth Malhotra comes up with his pet dog Oscar. He raises awareness about pets. Ajay-Atul say prayers in Marathi. Zakir Hussain performs on his tabla next. Vidya Balan whispers about increasing domestic violence. Madhuri Dixit speaks with her son Arin Nene. They reprise Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'.

Jack Black joins in. Katrina Kaif talks about fronline workers. She joins Mohit Bhatnagar and Vaani. Sunidhi Chauhan comes live and assures people that the problem will pass. She croons 'Gun Guna Re' from 'Agneepath'. Kartik Aaryan comes and promises to not say any monologue. He dons a heavy beard look. He pleads fans to help the daily-wage workers. Jay Sean croons 'Tere Naal Nachna'. Sania Mirza talks about shortage of food but abundance of solidarity.

Rajakumari comes on the show and wishes to share music that inspires her. She croons 'Be Careful'. Dia Mirza talks about the environment. Zoya Akhtar grins as she talks about a piece she came off the internet. She narrates a poem called 'We fell asleep'. Ayushmann Khurrana talks about the novel pandemic. He says a shayari. The artist then goes on to croon 'Saadi Galli' and 'Mitti Di Khushboo'.

Karan Johar interacts with Dr. Jayanti Shastri. Bhumi Pednekar requests people to show solidarity.

Divine raps to 'Kohinoor'. Abhishek Bachchan, who appears to have gained weight, donned a heavy beard and moustache. Javed Akhtar talks about his poem 'Hunger' and recites it. Harshdeep Kaur talks about the less-priveleged. She croons 'Ik Onkar' and 'Kabira'.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about the less-fortunate and difficult times. Kareena talks about sharing fear and anxiety with familiies thanks to technology. She asks to reconnect with old friends and family. Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj sing 'O Saathi Re'. Aditya Roy Kapur talks about the cause. B Praak talks about the fight. He croons 'Teri Mitti'.

Sulquer Salmaan narrates a frontline story. Kate Bosworth sent a message to remember being kind. Kapil Sharma congratulates Karan and Zoya for the initiative. He croons 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai' before signing off.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls lockdown and social distancing new normal, and talks about frontline workers. She reminds how her parents are doctors and thus they all keep patients before everything. She urges people to let professionals do their jobs. AR Rahman talks about how music can inspire change.