'Little pudding' Alia Bhatt makes dessert for sister Shaheen Bhatt on Easter

Sisters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are each other's company during the lockdown. The siblings share a beautiful apartment in Mumbai and having the best time ever while being with each other. On Sunday, during the occasion of Easter, Alia decided to flaunt her cooking skills by preparing some desserts for her sister. Shaheen took to her Instagram story and shared a cute photo of the actor while gearing up to make the dessert.

Yes, Alia tried her hand in making a pudding. In the black and white photo shared by Shaheen, the actor is looking pretty in a casual-cool look. She wore a black T-Shirt and grey track pants with her hair tied in a top bun. She is seen pouring a cup of water in a vessel and flaunting her dimples while posing for the photo. Shaheen captioned the photo stating, "Little pudding making pudding'.

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, Alia took to her Instagram page and shared a simple photo of herself. In the photo, she is seen keeping her head on the desk and basking in the sun. The actor is donning a cobalt blue T-Shirt and left her hair loose open. She captioned the photo stating, "Still believe in magic? Oh yes, I do".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has three films lined up to release this year. Her first release is Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak 2 co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Then the actor has Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.