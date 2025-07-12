Little kid asks for Varun Dhawan’s sunglasses, ends up taking them, actor’s reaction goes viral: Watch

Before leaving, Varun Dhawan didn’t take his sunglasses back. He smiled, petted the kids gently, and thanked them before heading to his car. He also stopped to click a photo with another fan nearby

After wrapping up his Border 2 shoot in Pune, Varun Dhawan was seen arriving at Mumbai airport, where a heartwarming fan interaction quickly caught attention online.

While making his way out, Varun was approached by a woman with two kids. The younger child playfully reached out, hoping to get Varun’s sunglasses, and much to everyone's delight, the actor handed them over with a smile. The child proudly wore them as they posed for pictures together.

Instead of taking them back, Varun simply thanked the children, gave them a gentle pat, and continued toward his car. Before driving off, he also posed for a quick selfie with another waiting fan. He kept things casual and cool in a matching pink and black outfit.

Internet Reacts to the Viral Video

kid saw the opportunity and grabbed it pic.twitter.com/BdvGdcOuYD July 11, 2025

Varun’s kind gesture of gifting his sunglasses to a child at the airport melted hearts online. Social media was buzzing with reactions, one fan wrote, “People don’t realise how hard it is to give up something you love. He really liked those glasses — cool guy!”

Another joked, “Poor guy had his glasses snatched!” While a few people criticised the parent for not stopping the child, many were touched by Varun’s thoughtfulness and praised him for making the little one’s day special.

Varun Wraps Shooting for Border 2 at NDA

A few days earlier, Varun completed his shooting schedule for Border 2 at the National Defence Academy in Pune. He shared a light-hearted video on Instagram featuring co-star Ahan Shetty, where the two were seen sipping tea and enjoying biscuits.

In the caption, Varun wrote, “#BORDER2. Chai aur bizkoot, it’s a wrap for me at NDA. Aur humna celebrate kiya bizkoot ke saath.”

The film is directed by Anurag Singh and features Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. A sequel to the 1997 war classic Border, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

Upcoming Films: What’s Next for Varun Dhawan

After Border 2, Varun Dhawan will be seen in a romantic comedy titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will arrive in cinemas on September 12, 2025, and is being backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.