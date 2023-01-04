Little Amma Bhatt Kapoor: 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan gives his 'little one' Alia Bhatt a new name

File Photo

On Wednesday, Dear Zindagi stars Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt got a chance to talk about each other in public during #AskSRK session on Twitter, the two always have good things to say. The stars' fun banter on Twitter is proof of this fact.

After a long time, Alia and SRK interacted on Twitter during the latter's #AskSRK session on Wednesday. A social media user asked SRK why does Alia call him SR. The user's question caught SRK's attention and he replied, "Could mean sweet and romantic or maybe senior and respected or maybe just shah rukh."

Alia was quick to respond as she clarified what she means when she calls the Badshah of Bollywood SR. She tweeted, "More like sweet and respected ...But from 25th Jan I'm going to switch to calling you Pathaan. See I'm so creative na." To Alia`s tweet, SRK gave a cute response. He called new mommy in town Alia Bhatt "lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor." "Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor," he responded.

Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor! https://t.co/QzKQ862BDN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also wished Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery. When one of the social media users asked Shah Rukh Khan to pray for Rishabh's health, the superstar said that he is a fighter. Rishabh Pant's fan tweeted, "@iamsrk Please send good wishes to Rishabh Pant for his speedy recovery..#AskSRK." SRK replied, "Inshaallah he will be well soon. He is a fighter and a very tough guy.."

For the unversed, Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant recently met with a horrific car accident and got severely injured. He is currently admitted to a hospital in Dehradun and has been recovering well. As per the media reports, Pant will be flown to Mumbai on January 4 for further treatment. He met with an accident near Roorkee days on December 29 when he was returning to his home from Delhi.

Meanwhile, apart from Dear Zindagi, Alia and SRK also have worked together on Darlings, which was released on Netflix in 2022. Alia co-produced the film with Shah Rukh. SRK also praised actor Deepika Padukone during his #AskSRK session.

When a user asked him to describe Deepika in one word, he tweeted, "She is so nice it`s unbelievable..."SRK and Deepika will be seen soon in Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. (With inputs from ANI)

