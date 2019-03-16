Lisa Ray's twins are cutest ever in this adorable home video, watch

Lisa Ray took to her Instagram page and shared a cute video of her daughters Sufi and Soleil. In the video, her one daughter is trying to wake her twin sister.

Lisa Ray welcomed twin girls via surrogacy last year in the month of September. She named her girls Sufi and Soleil but fondly called them together as Souffle. Her Instagram page is filled with adorable moments of the babies and it's something which one should afford to miss. From their cute talks, candid moments to celebrating with family, Lisa shares it all! The actor is a hands-on mother and it's pretty evident.

Recently, Ray took to her Instagram page and shared a cute video of her one baby waking up another. The little munchkin tries everything to wake her sister up but fails. Lisa posted the video with a sweet caption stating, "Wake up sissy. It’s lunchtime. I’m starving! They only feed us together. (*Turn up the sound) #Sufi #Soleil #Souffle #sweetestdish" This is the sweetest video you will see today!

Check it out below:

Earlier talking about embracing motherhood, Lisa stated to Bombay Times, "I wanted to share our struggles and triumph. Having been open about my cancer journey and receiving so much unconditional support, sharing this moment of happiness feels right. Hopefully, our story can give hope to others who are struggling to have kids. Life throws you both challenges and miracles, and I’m unspeakably grateful for my miracle daughters."

Lisa fought against cancer for about a year. She was then declared cancer-free in the year 2010. The actor then got married in the year 2012 to Jason Dehni. She even starred in a web show titled Four More Shots Please!