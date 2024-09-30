Lisa Mishra faced several rejections before Call Me Bae, shares what she learnt from Ananya Panday, Vir Das | Exclusive

Call Me Bae marks the acting debut of the singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra, who plays Harleen Babbar in the Amazon Prime Video show.

Headlined by Ananya Panday, the comedy drama series Call Me Bae has been receiving positive reviews since its premiere earlier this month. The Amazon Prime Video show, that also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Lisa Mishra in the pivotal roles, has been praised for its solid performances, gripping narrative, and self-aware humour. Call Me Bae marks the acting debut of the singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra, who plays Harleen Babbar. In a freewheeling conversation with DNA, Lisa talked about the show in detail.

When we asked Lisa why she chose to make her acting debut with Call Me Bae, she answered, "I think Call Me Bae chose me. Many, many acting jobs before that had been rejected. I was trying my best in the auditions and this is the first show that I landed. I think this was meant to be. Nothing feels quite as good as having my debut on a project with Dharma and Amazon Prime. I am very glad it worked out." The show is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the OTT wing of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Talking with Ananya Panday and Vir Das, Lisa said, "Ananya is such a professional and she has done so much work in her career at such a young age. I definitely learnt what hard work looks like because she was always the most prepared person on set, she knew everyone's lines including hers, and always kind to everybody. With Vir, one of the greatest lessons he taught was to have patience on sets. Sometimes, you will be waiting before your scene and be just gracious about that and understand that the project involves so many people and so many moving parts."

After Call Me Bae, Lisa will be seen next in the web series The Royals. The royalty romantic comedy series also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, and Chunky Panday. Produced by Pritish Nandy, the show will start streaming on Netflix in 2025. Lisa stated that she can't reveal much about The Royals at the moment. "I'm really excited because I get to play another very independent and strong woman. But, it's completely different to who I am as Harleen on Call Me Bae, but I would say that in some universe, they would probably be friends", she concluded.

