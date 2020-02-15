Lisa Haydon introduces second son Leo Lalvani with cutest photo

Lisa Haydon has been teasing moments from her second pregnancy. The sexy model-turned-actor had set maternity goals during her first pregnancy and continued to do so her second time as well. Now, the actor has been blessed with a son again and she has named him Leo Lalvani, while her elder son is named Zack. Today, Lisa took to her Instagram page and showed Leo's first photo to the world.

In the photo, Zack is seen holding his baby brother's hand and looking at him in the cutest way. Leo looks adorable as ever in a grey full-sleeved onesie, while Zack wore a blue sweater and matching pants.

Lisa captioned the photo with a heartfelt message stating, "This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers"

She further showered love on her husband Dino Lalvani. She wrote, "And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5th anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you, Hub for building a family with me."

The Queen actor concluded with a hashtag by writing, "#HeartRevolution".

Check out Lisa's post below:

Lisa married Dino in the year 2016 and they welcomed their baby boy Zack the very next year.

She was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where she played Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend.