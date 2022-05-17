Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava to make film on late Pakistani model Qandeel Baloch

Credit: File photo

Lipstick Under My Burkha fame director Alankrita Shrivastava is all set to direct a film about late Pakistani model and social media star Qandeel Baloch who was murdered in an honour killing in 2016.

Shrivastava and co-producers Vikas Sharma and Sunny Khanna have acquired the rights to The Sensational Life and Death of Qandeel Baloch by Sanam Maher, a book published by Aleph, Variety reported.

On helming the project, Alankrita said, "When Qandeel Baloch was murdered in Pakistan in 2016, I was shaken up. It was a heinous honour killing. I couldn't stop thinking about her. I started watching Qandeel`s videos repeatedly, and I was fascinated. She was so charming and full of life. A poor girl from a small village, who worked her way up to being provocatively famous. She was just 26 when she was killed. And ironically, it`s only after her death that she has been reclaimed as a feminist."

She added, "Qandeel`s story needs to be told by a sensitive filmmaker who is passionate about women`s stories. Alankrita is just the filmmaker for it. And not just because she is an award-winning feminist filmmaker, but because she has so much empathy for her characters. She tells their stories with candour and warmth."

The cast and other details of the yet-to-be-titled film are not known yet.